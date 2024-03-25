Triple Crown Products celebrates 40 years of service to hard-working industries

How was the company started?

40 Years ago, Dennis and Janis Quernemoen started Triple Crown Products selling entry hall rugs out of their home in Waterford, Wisconsin. With his first company vehicle, an old bread truck, piled high with floor mats and uniform samples, Dennis traveled door to door and business to business soliciting sales.

Janis, a self-taught artist, hand-traced designs from her small desk in the basement. Artwork would range from company logos to detailed images of machinery.

How has the company evolved since its inception?

Since the basement beginnings, Triple Crown Products has expanded from entry hall rugs and janitorial supplies to branded workwear and promotional items.

Today, the company specializes in a wide variety of company apparel and promotional products, offering popular brands ranging from Carhartt and Ariat workwear, to Stanley and Yeti promotional items.

What do you attribute for the company’s success and longevity?

Since it’s foundation, Triple Crown Products has always attributed any success to the Lord. With no income and six kids to support at home, Dennis and Janis chose to place their trust in God and step out in faith to start their business. Through their continued faithfulness and the grace of the Lord, Triple Crown Products has continued to grow over the past 40 years.

What is your corporate philosophy? What sets it apart?

“When we built the business, we wanted our customers to always feel that they’re number one,” Dennis Quernemoen, Founder

Since the beginning, the company has always had an emphasis on customer service, whether they’re confirming the correct artwork of an online order or following up on a recently shipped order to make sure everything went smoothly. The goal is always 100 percent satisfaction, no matter what.

What opportunities/challenges do you see on the horizon for your company?

Triple Crown Products has always emphasized the continued improvement of its systems and technology. The development team is excited about the possibilities of incorporating new technologies into our online presence, customer experience, and internal processing systems.

The biggest challenge ahead is tackling new growth, while maintaining top tier quality products and services.

What does leadership at the company look like?

Since 2013, Triple Crown Products has been owned and operated by the 2nd generation, Dennis and Janis’ six children. Under the new leadership, Triple Crown Products has continued building on the foundation started back in 1984, maintaining its godly values, and attributing all success to the Lord.

Today, Triple Crown serves over 14,000 businesses nationwide, and looks forward to what God has in store for our future.

