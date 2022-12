This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Trina Sandschafer Kahler Slater Promotes Trina Sandschafer to Executive Vice President

(312) 789-4516 Trina Sandschafer has been promoted to Executive Vice President, providing firmwide leadership and overall strategic direction. She serves as Design Principal as well as a national leader for residential, hospitality, and corporate practices.