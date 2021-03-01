Perlick is pleased to announce Tracy Pearson joined our team as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Tracy held positions as CFO and Senior Vice President at Regal Ware Worldwide and brings to us over 30 years experience. In her new role, Tracy will provide key value to Perlick’s financial function with her expertise in driving revenue and facilitating strategies to create high-performing organizations. Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, and headquartered on Good Hope Road, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for the bar and beverage and home industries.