Tracy L. Williams

A Milwaukeean with more than 20 years of experience leading innovative system change strategies, most recently held senior leadership roles at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also led efforts with American Family Insurance National Headquarters, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Tracy is a former Lead the Way fellow of New York University and holds certificates in Social Innovation and Executive Leadership from University of Washington, Harvard Kennedy School, and UW-Madison. Tracy earned a MS from Cardinal Stritch University and a BS from Northern Illinois University.