Tracy L. Williams

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin announces the appointment of Tracy L. Williams as President

Email: communcation@ywcasew.org
Website: https://www.ywcasew.org/
Phone: (414) 374-1800

 

A Milwaukeean with more than 20 years of experience leading innovative system change strategies, most recently held senior leadership roles at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also led efforts with American Family Insurance National Headquarters, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Tracy is a former Lead the Way fellow of New York University and holds certificates in Social Innovation and Executive Leadership from University of Washington, Harvard Kennedy School, and UW-Madison. Tracy earned a MS from Cardinal Stritch University and a BS from Northern Illinois University.

