Top-Rated Local Company Provides Wholesale Prices on Replacement Windows

(Milwaukee, WI) Milwaukee-based home improvement and window replacement company, Guardian Inc., recently released direct-to-consumer wholesale pricing for all major window manufacturers. Because of Guardian’s unique business model where there are no commissioned salespeople employed at Guardian, they are able to eliminate the typical retail markup needed to pay commissions to salespeople and can now save homeowners thousands of dollars on the purchase of replacement windows for their home.

“At Guardian, our main concern is customer satisfaction, and to prove that, we work with homeowners to find the exact windows that meet their needs — regardless of manufacturer — and we help them buy the windows at wholesale costs because we don’t have any salespeople to pay commissions to,” stated Guardian Inc. spokesperson, Joe Martis. “As Industry leaders, our goal is to provide our customers with quality products at affordable prices. This is one of the attributing factors to our many years of success in this area.”

Here are actual facts and figures of the savings homeowners achieved by working with Guardian, Inc.:

A homeowner purchased 17 premium triple-pane, vinyl, double-hung Energy Star home replacement windows and received quotes from other companies that ranged from $26,000 to over $36,000, while the price from Guardian was just over $16,000. That’s a savings of more than $10,000.

Another example is with 15 Pella double-hung windows. Guardian’s price is $16,072, while quotes from other companies ranged from $25,832 to $27,750, resulting in a savings of $9,760.

The fact of the matter is that by removing salespeople from the homeowner’s buying process — along with the hefty commissions that need to be paid to salespeople — the team at Guardian Inc. can save homeowners thousands of dollars for the same exact brand of windows.

Guardian is constantly searching for ways to improve their product offerings while reducing prices for the end customer, and the availability of direct-to-consumer wholesale pricing is yet another example of these efforts.

“For homeowners who are ready to find a new and better way to get home window replacement, we encourage them to reach out to us today,” continued Martis. “We are here to provide the information you are looking for to ensure you get the perfect windows for your home.”

More information about Guardian Inc. can be found by visiting the company’s website at GuardianExts.com.

ABOUT GUARDIAN INC.

Guardian Inc. is a top-rated Roofing, Siding, & Window Replacement Company with clients throughout South Eastern Wisconsin. For over twenty years, the people at Guardian have been raising roofing, siding, and window replacement standards throughout the Milwaukee metro area. Guardian does away with the frustrations, deception, and sales pressure that are otherwise so common, giving homeowners a better way to buy home improvements.