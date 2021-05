This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Tom Donohue has joined Milwaukee-based Glenn Rieder LLC as President of the specialty manufacturer and architectural millwork contractor. He has spent 27 years in the general contracting industry most recently as President of Suffolk Construction.