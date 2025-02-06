Todd Kleibor

Todd joins Vrakas with over 20 years of assurance-focused public accounting experience. At Vrakas, Todd will continue to specialize in providing assurance and advisory services for for-profit, privately held businesses and their owners. Todd’s experience includes servicing clients in various industries including manufacturing, distribution, construction and retaretail. Todd is the firm’s second Madison-based shareholder, joining Jessica H. Schwantes who joined Vrakas in August 2023. Todd and Jessica will continue to build out a talented team of professionals to support the firm’s growing Madison market client base.