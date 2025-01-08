TLX Technologies Appoints Katrina Goetz as New President

PEWAUKEE, WI, January 7, 2025 — TLX Technologies is pleased to announce that Katrina Goetz has been named president of TLX Technologies, LLC. She succeeds TLX’s first president, Neil Karolek, who now serves as the company’s CEO.

Katrina started with TLX Technologies in 2004 as a bookkeeper and has grown with the company, taking on expanded responsibilities across operations, finance, strategic planning, human resources, and information technology. She has been integral to many facets of the company’s growth, including the development of internal cross-departmental processes and procedures, and was one of the driving forces behind TLX’s expansion into China.

As TLX Technologies’ new president, Katrina will advance the company’s mission to drive innovation and deliver the highest quality products, ensuring that TLX’s customers, community, and TLX itself can continue to grow and prosper. To support TLX in achieving its mission, Katrina will continue to lead a team that brings together diverse skills and perspectives. This approach will empower the team to explore new questions and uncover innovative solutions that may have otherwise been overlooked. She will also remain committed to fostering TLX’s culture, where every role across the company shares a unified dedication to prioritizing the needs of the customer.

Katrina has served as a guest speaker for her alma mater, Alverno College, and for WMEP, where she has been on the board since 2019, as well as for other organizations in the Milwaukee area. In 2015, she was named Milwaukee Business Journal’s CFO of the Year, nominated for MBJ’s 40 Under 40 in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and recognized with Alverno College’s Rising Star Award in 2017.

About TLX Technologies

TLX Technologies partners with OEMs and system suppliers to design and produce custom electromagnetic and electromechanical solutions. Our team of highly experienced engineers holds multiple patents, making TLX a leading innovator in multiple industries. Whether developing complex assemblies or a single component, TLX Technologies works as an extension of your team to help you meet your most challenging project specifications. Our headquarters and design center are located in the United States, with localized production facilities in both the US and China. Learn more at tlxtech.com or follow @tlx-technologies-llc on LinkedIn.

