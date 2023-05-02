Hansen Reynolds LLC is excited to announce that Thomas Janczewski has joined as a partner in the Milwaukee office. Tom concentrates his practice on corporate transactional work and litigation matters. Prior to joining Hansen Reynolds, Tom worked as an in-house lawyer for an international fitness brand assisting with global supply chain, municipal contract, and privacy issues. Before that, Tom spent over a dozen years at a national law firm, focusing his practice on commercial litigation and federal state and municipal contract matters. Tom received a J.D. from George Washington University and a B.S. from UW-Madison.