The Horton Group Commemorates its 50th Anniversary

The Horton Group, one of the largest privately-held insurance brokers in the United States, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company will commemorate this milestone by celebrating the past, and using it as a reason to transform and make the changes to align the company with their future goals.

The company was founded in 1971 as an eight-person agency as a single location in Orland Park, Illinois. Since then, Horton has successfully transitioned from being a founder-run organization to a scalable enterprise. Today, there are approximately 400 employees located in six states across the Midwest (including a location in Waukesha, WI), specializing in insurance, employee benefits and risk advisory solutions.

“Fifty years is a remarkable feat, considering many businesses barely make it 10 years,” said Dan Horton, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to use our ‘golden anniversary’ as a ‘golden opportunity’ to celebrate everything we’ve accomplished while ushering in change.”

While 2020 signifies the end of “Vision 2020”, it also signifies the beginning of the next leg in Horton’s journey – specialization. The next leg of the journey is arguably the most difficult as Horton focuses on specialization and competes with larger competitors.

The emphasis on specialization will continue to capture the essence of the extensive rebrand Horton went through in 2014. At that time, Horton appeared to be a much smaller organization due to the spinoff of several smaller brands. It was a time that the company values were firmly established and there was a shift towards a clear corporate vision.

As a part of Horton’s 50-year celebration, the company will be sharing past memories on its LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages throughout the year. To learn more, follow Horton on social media.