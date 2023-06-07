The father-daughter run company making it their business to connect

Janelle Emanuele and her father, David Jensen, are the multigenerational force behind B2E Solutions, a payroll and HR technology service provider based in Hartland, Wisconsin. As the company celebrates its 30th year in business, Janelle reflects on the history, values and culture that have made this family-owned and -operated business what it is today.

Determined to find a better way

My dad founded our company in 1993 out of the desire to meet the needs of his clients. While working as a CPA, my dad had a client who was frustrated with the limited capabilities and poor service she received from existing payroll providers. Determined to find a solution, my dad took action. He licensed the best payroll technology available at the time, paired it with a level of personalized service that didn’t exist in the industry, and launched Payroll Data Services — which we recently renamed B2E Solutions.

An approach that stands the test of time

From day one, my dad took the time to understand his clients’ needs, so he could bring them the right solutions. The same approach remains central to the way we operate as a company today. We got our start in payroll but as the needs of our clients expanded to focus on the entire employee experience, so did our solutions.

An accurate paycheck, received on time. That was always one piece of the employee experience that we helped clients deliver on. Now we needed a solution that would also help our clients better connect with employees across other areas like onboarding, scheduling, time tracking, benefits enrollment and more. We knew our service-first approach would remain critically important, however, we needed new technology. So, in true Dave fashion, we embraced the latest and greatest. We replaced our old payroll software with UKG Ready, a full-suite technology of Payroll, Time & Labor, Human Resources and Talent Management solutions that our clients still use to this day.

A connection that extends beyond our solutions

When I think back on where our company started and where it is today, I’m proud of how so much of what we do for our clients is reflected in our own company culture. Our solutions improve the employee experience, by helping employers connect with their employees in ways that foster healthy, trusting and engaged relationships. And coincidentally, it’s this same type of connection and trust that make our B2E Solutions team so special.

For starters, my dad and I have a unique bond you don’t see in all father-daughter working relationships. We have lunch together nearly every day (at whichever restaurant currently knows my dad’s regular order). He trusts me, and I trust him. He’s always shared everything with me about the business, which allows me to make thoughtful decisions that are respectful of the company’s history and vision.

The best part though is that this openness and honesty trickles down to the entire team. It’s part of our culture. We trust our team and know that they too have the best interests of our clients at heart — and that’s something we can connect with.