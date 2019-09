This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(262) 930-2064 Terri Steidl, retired COO for Good Feet Store has joined the Grand Avenue Club BOD. Terri’s prior work experience includes 25+ years of corporate management and retained search experience with Abbott, Bucyrus, and Western Publishing.