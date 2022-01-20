HGA has hired Terri Howard as Associate Vice President and inaugural Director of Equity. In this newly created executive role, Howard will serve as a thought leader to drive equity initiatives, develop hands-on programming, organize firmwide resources, and build external partnerships that position the firm as an industry model in workplace equity, recruitment and retention, and client relations. “The Director of Equity position is an important opportunity to further champion our strategic plan focused on three pillars of research, equity, and collaboration,” said Tim Carl, CEO of HGA.