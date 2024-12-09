President and CEO

T. Wall Enterprises | Middleton

Madison-area real estate developer Terrence Wall is founder, president and chief executive officer of Middleton-based T. Wall Enterprises, a developer of office and multifamily projects. The firm currently has more than 1,600 units in operation and more than 3,000 in development. Earlier this year, Wall broke ground for the Foundry on 3rd project, a mixed-use development – including 154 apartment units and 17,000 square feet of commercial space – in downtown Wausau, where its former mall once stood. A licensed broker, Wall serves on the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank’s Wisconsin Economic Roundtable. He has been a major donor to Edgewood High School, American Family Children’s Hospital, James A. Graaskamp Real Estate Center, Congress Park, High Crossing Park, Madison Central Library, Madison Children’s Museum, Asset Builders of America and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s, University of Wisconsin-Madison

What would you like to change about Wisconsin: “Reduce regulations on new construction. All the government reps talk about wanting more housing, but they just keep adding regulations and costs.”

Favorite part of the workday: “The morning, when I’m still in idealistic mode before reality sets in.”

Your secret talent: “Being able to visualize two dimensional plans in 3D.”

Traits you seek for new hires: “Did they work on a farm? Next: did they hold a part-time job during high school?”

2022 Wisconsin 275 Profile

Real Estate and Development

Madison real estate developer Terrence Wall is founder, president and chief executive officer of Middleton-based T. Wall Enterprises, a developer of multi-family apartment complexes. T. Wall has 1,250 units in operation and more than 320 in development. Its current projects include construction of The Moment, a 15-story development in downtown Madison; the redevelopment of The Bruce Co.’s property into an office and garden center and mixed-use residential development in Middleton; and construction of The Foundry on 3rd, a mixed-use development in downtown Wausau.

In 1989, Wall founded T. Wall Properties LLC, a firm that went on to have one of the largest office building portfolios in the state. Wall led the firm from its inception until 2012. Two years after his departure, it was renamed Vanta Commercial Properties.

Wall’s nonprofit involvement has included supporting the Children’s Carousel at the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Glacier’s Edge Boy Scouts of America council office building and the Tenney Park Pavilion. He was also a lead donor in the construction of the American Family Children’s Hospital, the East Side Community Center and renovation of Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart.

Wall also serves on the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank’s Wisconsin Economic Roundtable.

Wall made a brief run as a Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race in 2010; Ron Johnson went on to win the party’s endorsement and defeated incumbent Russ Feingold.

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s, University of Wisconsin-Madison