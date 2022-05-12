BMO is pleased to welcome Tere Sackerson as Managing Director, Treasury and Payment Solutions. Tere has extensive experience helping organizations achieve their cash flow management goals across a variety of industries and geographies and through economic cycles. Tere’s passion for our community aligns with BMO’s purpose to bolding grow the good – in business and in life. She sits on the on the Board of Directors for the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and Penfield Montessori Academy. In addition to her board responsibilities she actively volunteers with other local organizations.