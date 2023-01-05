Ted Uczen is now the Chief Operating Officer at Wellpoint Care Network. Prior to joining Wellpoint, Uczen was President and CEO of the social enterprise FEI Behavioral Health, Inc. Uczen has also held roles as the Senior Vice President of Banking Solutions at Metavante, Chief Customer Officer at NuEdge Systems and Director of Consulting at Retail Target Marketing Systems. He is known as a collaborative leader with a record of success by achieving results through holistic relationship development, strategic marketing, and an emphasis on growing revenue.