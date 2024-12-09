Wisconsin market president

Ted Matkom has served as Wisconsin market president and general counsel for Gorman & Co. since 2007. Over the past four decades, Gorman has developed market-rate and affordable housing in Milwaukee, Madison, La Crosse, Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Janesville, Beloit, Jefferson, Green Bay, Sheboygan and Wausau. Across its 84 projects in the state, the firm has invested $894 million and developed nearly 5,800 housing units.

For the past 15 years, Matkom has led redevelopment efforts within the 30th Street Industiral Corridor of Milwaukee and currently serves as president of the Business Improvement District within that area.

In recent years, Gorman has converted multiple former school properties in Milwaukee into affordable housing, including the former William McKinley School in the Midtown neighborhood, Edison School on the city’s north side and Jackie Robinson Middle School in Sherman Park.

Gorman also recently completed Uptown Lofts in Kenosha, a $30 million mixed-use development in a neighborhood that was heavily affected by civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Gorman plans to sell more than 200 single-family rental homes to first-time homebuyers over the next 10 years, working in partnership with Milwaukee-based Acts Housing.

Education: Marquette Law School