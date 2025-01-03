SVA Certified Public Accountants is proud to announce that Ted Ibinger has been promoted to Principal.

Ted works with clients in the commercial, single-family, and multi-family sectors of the market. Throughout the year, he helps to minimize their tax liabilities.

He provides guidance on tax planning opportunities to businesses, along with the individual owners of those businesses. He helps with structuring real estate deals and consulting for placing the building in service. In addition to tax planning and tax preparation, Ted provides guidance on IRS and state audits and notices, tax research, and tax credits.