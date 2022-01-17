Tammy Maddente

Maddente brings more than 30 years of experience to her new role as president, stepping up from senior vice president and regional manager. Maddente brings passion and energy to her role and works diligently to drive innovation and progress. She has served as a Director of the Wisconsin Realtors® Association, as well as the past president of the Metro Multiple Listing Service where she remains a current member of the executive committee. She also serves as president of the First Weber Foundation.