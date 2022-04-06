Symbiont’s Renewable Energy, Manufacturing, & Public Growth Leads to Larger Office

Tom Bachman, President, Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc., (Symbiont) announces that due to continued growth, the firm has “moved on up” to the 5th floor within Summit Place. Symbiont remains in the same office complex in which the firm has been headquartered since 2006.

With this move to Suite 3500, at 35,801 square feet and a more than 30% larger space, Symbiont’s new office better fosters employee collaboration and gives the firm the space needed to add more staff members to serve its manufacturing, municipal, and energy clients.

All employees in the firm’s headquarters are now based on the same floor. Workspaces include a height adjustable desk and other ergonomic features. A larger, centralized lunchroom and a game room increase opportunities for socializing. A relaxation room provides employees with a spot to recharge and take care of personal needs

Bachman notes, “Throughout Symbiont’s four decades, we have always focused on our clients: listening to them, understanding their needs, and collaborating to help them achieve their goals. Symbiont’s team members always strive for holistic, innovative solutions and we are thankful that our clients and partners have entrusted us. It is this focus and our team members’ dedication to doing what is right for our clients that built Symbiont and still makes us successful.”

Bachman continues, “Our headquarters includes a dedicated Instrumentation & Controls (I&C) Lab to efficiently and accurately meet our clients’ needs, alongside our own nearby fabrication shop in Waukesha, WI. We also advanced the efficiency of our technological capabilities and added a generator to ensure we can continue advancing projects during power outages. Furthermore, we have a conference center in which we are excited about hosting in-person educational and networking events for, and by, clients and friends of Symbiont.”

The only address change is to our new suite number. Our phone numbers and other contact information remain the same.

Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc.

6737 West Washington Street Suite 3500

Milwaukee, WI 53214-5647

HQ 414.291.8840

symbiontengineer.com

About Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Symbiont is a nationally recognized, full-service engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm. For more than 40 years, the firm’s professionals have applied innovative design principles and specialized engineering technologies to plan, design, and construct engineered solutions that bring value to its clients, advance their operations, and protect the natural environment. Symbiont’s core business areas include wastewater treatment, waste-to-energy, manufacturing production process, and environmental projects.