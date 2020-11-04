Email: susan.eick@medconline.com
MEDC is pleased to announce the addition of Susan K. Eick as a Relationship Manager to its lending team. Susan will be responsible for originating and managing a portfolio of business and commercial real estate loans across the Milwaukee 7 region. Susan brings over 30 years of experience in business lending and management to MEDC having worked for several local banks and CDFI’s. Susan is a graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha.