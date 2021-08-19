The stronger people are financially, the stronger we are as a community. That’s the driving principle behind every credit union. At Summit Credit Union, we live that commitment by providing free, nationally recognized financial education to hundreds of thousands of people, Summit members and nonmembers alike.

That leads us to something you don’t get from a financial every day – a way to invest in your own people (and at no cost!). Our Financial Wellness for Employees program invites employers to partner with us to help the people in your organization become more adept at handling their personal finances.

A 2021 survey found that 63% of Americans say their personal finances were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial wellness means more today than ever before.

Financial Wellness for Employees by Summit helps people face their financial realities with confidence. And that pays off for both the employer and the employee, who is happier and healthier (and more productive) at work – and in life!

This is a customized, easy-to-administer program for companies that want to lead the way in employee benefits. For example, in fitting the program to your company’s needs, we might include on-site coaching events to address your employees’ overall areas of interest. At the same time, we would offer online, on-demand education that’s tailored to each unique individual. That flexibility to deliver top-notch financial education to your employees at home or in the workplace – all at no cost – is empowering.

And empowerment is what financial wellness is all about.

