Straightforward Financial Insights, LLC Hires New President

Oak Creek, WI – Straightforward Financial Insights, LLC (SFI) has hired Alan Zeffer as the firm’s president. Mr. Zeffer will serve clients in Wisconsin and throughout the country as outsourced Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Today’s manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies require more than just budgeting and accounting in order to grow. They need the strategic planning skills, experience and insights that only an experienced CFO can provide.

Mr. Zeffer will provide leadership in developing and sustaining client strategic plans, measure and improve their financial performance, evaluate and minimize financial risks and establish concrete policies to ensure the client’s smooth financial operations. He commented, “Some firms provide basic day-to-day bookkeeping services which tend to look backward, simply recording financial data, paying bills and processing invoices. Unlike them, SFI serves as Chief Financial Officer, developing the strategy and detailed plans as well as the on-going financial guidance for achieving success.”

According to Jason Sellnow, company founder, “We’re very excited to have Alan join the firm and support our clients in attaining their goal of maximizing profit. He brings over 20 years of board membership experience. On top of that, he has held CFO, CEO and COO positions in complex organizations throughout his career. That depth and breadth of financial analysis and strategic insight is invaluable.”

About Straightforward Financial Insights, LLC: SFI provides clients with highly effective accounting, finance, cash flow, and exit planning solutions. Solutions are not cookie-cutter, they are tailored to fit each client company’s unique environment, bringing their goals to fruition in a timely and efficient manner.