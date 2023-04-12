This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Steven DeVougas

CFI Welcomes Steven DeVougas as Vice President of Legal and Compliance

Email: Steven.devougas@cfihope.org
Website: https://cfihope.org
Phone: (414) 290-7834

Steven DeVougas joins the Centers for Independence (CFI) as Vice President of Legal and Compliance. In this role, Steven oversees and directs the agency’s compliance program and legal affairs. He also ensures that the agency complies with regulatory and contractual requirements. Steven is an attorney with 15 years’ experience in administrative law, labor & employment, business litigation and transactions, and commercial real estate. He was the founder and principal attorney of DeVougas Law Group, LLC in Milwaukee and a graduate of the Marquette University Law School.

