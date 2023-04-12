Steven DeVougas joins the Centers for Independence (CFI) as Vice President of Legal and Compliance. In this role, Steven oversees and directs the agency’s compliance program and legal affairs. He also ensures that the agency complies with regulatory and contractual requirements. Steven is an attorney with 15 years’ experience in administrative law, labor & employment, business litigation and transactions, and commercial real estate. He was the founder and principal attorney of DeVougas Law Group, LLC in Milwaukee and a graduate of the Marquette University Law School.