Steven Barnes

Wipfli promotes Steven Barnes to principal

Website: https://www.wipfli.com/

Phone: (414) 290-8063



(414) 290-8063 Wipfli, a top 20 CPA & consulting firm, promoted Steven Barnes to principal. He provides construction & real estate clients cost segregation studies, allocation of purchase price and depreciation catch-up studies, Section 179D and 45L certifications.