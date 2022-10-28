Ixonia Bank is pleased to announce it has added Steve McGuire, to its strong Commercial Banking Team as the newest Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. Steve brings over 40 years of commercial banking experience. Most recently, he held the position of Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Market Manager for a national bank. Prior to that he was Executive Vice President at a prominent regional bank, managing all aspects of CRE lending in the state of Wisconsin. Steve is based out of the Ixonia Bank’s Downtown Milwaukee office located at 611 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 101, Milwaukee, WI 53202.