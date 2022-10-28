This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Steve McGuire

Steve McGuire Joins Ixonia Bank as SVP of Commercial Lending

Email: smcguire@ixoniabank.com
Website: https://www.ixoniabank.com/
Phone: (262) 560-7325

 

Ixonia Bank is pleased to announce it has added Steve McGuire, to its strong Commercial Banking Team as the newest Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. Steve brings over 40 years of commercial banking experience. Most recently, he held the position of Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Market Manager for a national bank. Prior to that he was Executive Vice President at a prominent regional bank, managing all aspects of CRE lending in the state of Wisconsin. Steve is based out of the Ixonia Bank’s Downtown Milwaukee office located at 611 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 101, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

