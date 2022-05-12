Steve Cairns, CPWA ®

Steve Cairns has joined Wisconsin Bank & Trust serving as a Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Advisor. Steve has worked as a consultant and financial advisor for several investment and asset management firms over the past 17 years. Steve will lead Wisconsin Bank & Trust Wealth Advisory team across the Wisconsin footprint. Steve has both his NASD Series 7 and 66 and is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA). He is a graduate of Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. WBT is a member bank of HTLF Inc, an $19 billion holding company with locations in 12 states.