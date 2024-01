This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(262) 549-8540 Waukesha State Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Stephanie Ohlfs, Marketing Director, to Senior Vice President. Stephanie will continue to oversee the development and implementation of Waukesha State Bank’s marketing efforts.