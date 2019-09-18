Stephanie Graham

Steph Graham joins Perlick as a Marketing Generalist. She’ll leverage her background in television news reporting and producing to tell Perlick’s legacy story on all platforms, with a focus on social and digital media. Steph most recently worked at Steinhafels Furniture as PR and Content Manager. She’s excited to be part of another family-owned, local company that is involved with and gives back to the community.

