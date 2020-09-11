Sponsored Content: Green Up Solutions “a no-brainer” for Kohler restaurant and winery

A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Andy sets the bar for leadership, monitors and improves operations, and provides the blueprint for the overall direction of Green Up Solutions, LLC. The vision and work ethic exemplified by the Cardinal Stritch graduate gives Green Up Solutions and its related endeavors a competitive edge and a defined path to success and sustainability.

“How do we keep our employees and customers safe?”

This question plagued Thomas Nye, general manager of the Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery in Kohler, WI in April l as the end of COVID-19 restrictions loomed ahead.

The Blind Horse is a standout stop in the town of Kohler, and its outdoor patio makes it a summer staple in the area. But, how could they open this summer and still keep their customers safe?

After learning of a two-step process that would disinfect and protect the restaurant and increase safety for his patrons and coworkers, Nye took action.

Armed with UV-C lights to disinfect surfaces and an EPA-registered antimicrobial called OMNIShield to protect the cleaned surfaces, Green Up Solutions, based in Butler, WI, administered the patent-pending Shock & Shield treatment.

“To me, it was a no-brainer,

Shock & Shield was developed by Baraboo, Wisconsin-basedOMNI Solutions in partnership with Green Up Solutions. Once completed, it was tested by Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. and then tested by Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

The UV lights eliminate 99.999% of bacteria and viruses – including SARS and MERS – on high-touch surfaces and in the air.

Then, the application of OMNIShield provides an invisible barrier to inhibit the growth of bacteria for 90 days.

“I don’t know how a restaurant [or a hotel] could even open without considering something like this,” added Nye.

“It’s been vital to our reopening. We are breaking records almost every weekend [with the crowds that are coming here,] and we’re doing it safely.”

Green Up Solutions made a second visit to The Blind Horse at the end of August to reapply OMNIShield, giving customers and employees peace of mind through the fall. The coating forms a shield of nano-spikes on the surface, it is non-toxic, and safe for food preparation surfaces.

“We have customers that stop us on the property, or call, or email, and they thank us for taking these extra steps to open up,” said Nye. “

“I know our customers feel safe. They tell us, ‘you are the only restaurant we will go eat in.

The best decision we made was to bring in Green Up Solutions.”

COVID-19 has impacted every business, and we know protecting staff and customers is top priority. To learn more about how to protect your business download our FREE whitepaper: Building Blocks of a Robust Cleaning and Disinfection Program – A Guide for Employers, CLICK HERE.