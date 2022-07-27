Southeast Sales Powersports Purchases Neighborhood Landscape Company

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2022— In business since 1964, Southeast Sales Powersports is Milwaukee’s #1 dealer for new and used ATV, four wheel, UTV, side by side, motorcycles, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, Beta, Genuine Scooters, Ural, Kayo, Monday and Stacyc Bicycles . They are a full-service dealership conveniently located in the City of Milwaukee.

Southeast Sales Powersports has expanded their footprint in the Havenwoods Business Improvement District and purchased a large site that was formerly Halbman Landscape Company now known as Milwaukee Landscape Supply.

“Southeast Sales Powersports is growing and we need a larger footprint. We have been in the City of Milwaukee 55+ years and are proud of our heritage. When the opportunity to purchase the Halbman Landscape Company presented itself we knew it was the right time to grow our business. We have retained existing staff and hired experienced workers from our community and are looking forward to a bright future. We are looking forward to working with the City of Milwaukee on future development and expansion of both businesses.” –John Erdmann, owner, Southeast Sales Powersports

Milwaukee Landscape Supply, located at 6940 N. 76th Street will supply commercial and residential clients with a good variety of landscape materials such as mulch, stone, and soil. They will also offer landscape maintenance services.

“This is another fantastic example of our businesses in Havenwoods furthering their commitment to this community by continuing to invest in themselves and the Havenwoods Community. Havenwoods continues to be a neighborhood that supports businesses.” -Stephanie Harling, Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership and BID #31.

About Havenwoods BID #31

Established in 2003, the objective of the BID is to revitalize and improve the Havenwoods business district and market the industrial and retail corridor to attract more businesses. These objectives complement our efforts in neighborhood revitalization, community organizing and increased quality of life. Some of the strategies we employ include economic development, workforce development, business assistance, safety and improving public infrastructure.

The BID boundaries are North/South from W. Silver Spring Drive to W. Good Hope. The East/West boundaries vary throughout. The most easterly boundary is N 51st and westerly is N. 77th.