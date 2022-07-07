SourcePoint Staffing Wins Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 2022 Top Choice Award for Employment Agency Category for Fourth Straight Year

Milwaukee area staffing agency wins first place in public’s voting for the Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee for fourth straight year.

SourcePoint Staffing announced today that it is the winner of the 2022 Top Choice Employment Agency in the Greater Milwaukee area for the fourth year in a row. Steven J. Appel, Chief Executive Officer of SourcePoint Staffing LLC released the following statement regarding SourcePoint Staffing’s latest achievement:

“This is an especially challenging employment environment, and we are gratified that our efforts on behalf of our customers and candidates are recognized and appreciated. We work hard to understand our customers’ businesses and what makes a good fit for our candidates.”

SourcePoint Staffing is focused on the Industrial, Office, and Professional employment markets with the following targeted service offerings:

· Industrial – All facets of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics

· Office/Professional – customer service, accounting, administrative support, human resources, logistics, marketing, purchasing, and sales (inside & outside)

SourcePoint Staffing is the winner of the 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee, a winner of the 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee, and a winner of the 2021 Best of Waukesha Award in the Employment Agency category.

SourcePoint Staffing serves the Greater Milwaukee area from its locations at 12745 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 and 1228 W Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.sourcepointstaffing.com or call (800) 831-3072.