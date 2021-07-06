SourcePoint Staffing Wins Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 2021 Top Choice Award for Employment Agency Category for Third Year in a Row

Milwaukee area small and local staffing agency once again takes top billing in public voting for the top choice employment agency in Greater Milwaukee.

SourcePoint Staffing announced today that it is the winner of the 2021 Top Choice Employment Agency in the Greater Milwaukee area for the third year in a row. Steven J. Appel, Chief Executive Officer of SourcePoint Staffing LLC released the following statement regarding SourcePoint Staffing’s latest achievement:

“To be the Milwaukee area’s top choice employment agency for three years in a row is a pretty special reward for all of us at SourcePoint Staffing and we’re gratified that our efforts are recognized and appreciated. We work hard to understand our customers’ businesses and what makes a good fit for our candidates. Our extra effort pays off for our customers, our candidates, and ultimately us.”

SourcePoint Staffing is focused on the Industrial, Office, and Professional markets with the following targeted service offerings:

· Industrial – All facets of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics

· Office/Professional – customer service, accounting, administrative support, human resources, logistics, marketing, purchasing, and sales (inside & outside)

SourcePoint Staffing is the winner of the 2021, 2020, and 2019 Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee, a winner of the 2021, 2020, and 2019 Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee, and a winner of the 2021 Best of Waukesha Award in the Employment Agency category.

SourcePoint Staffing serves the Greater Milwaukee area from our locations at 12745 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 and 707 W Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.sourcepointstaffing.com or call us at (800) 831-3072.