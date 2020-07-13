SourcePoint Staffing Wins Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 2020 Top Choice Award for Employment Agency Category for Second Year in a Row

Milwaukee area staffing agency once again takes top billing in public voting campaign under the extraordinarily difficult and challenging circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SourcePoint Staffing announced today that it is the winner of the 2020 Top Choice Employment Agency in the Greater Milwaukee area for the second year in a row. Steven J. Appel, Chief Executive Officer of SourcePoint Staffing LLC today released the following statement regarding SourcePoint Staffing’s latest achievement:

“This recognition is especially gratifying under the extraordinarily difficult and challenging circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and reflects the effort and dedication of our staff earning the trust and confidence from our candidate placements and our customers. We work hard to understand our customers’ businesses and what makes a good fit for our candidates. We’re proud of this accomplishment and appreciate all the support.”

SourcePoint Staffing is focused on the industrial and office and professional markets with the following targeted service offerings:

Industrial Recruiting – skilled and semi-skilled roles in all facets of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics

Office/Professional Recruiting – customer service, accounting, administrative support, human resources, logistics, marketing, purchasing, and sales (inside & outside)

SourcePoint Staffing serves the greater Milwaukee area from its locations at 12745 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 and 569 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207.

For more information please visit our website at http://www.sourcepointstaffing.com or call us at 800.831.3072.