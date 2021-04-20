SourcePoint Staffing LLC Receives 2021 Best of Waukesha Award

SourcePoint Staffing LLC has been selected for the 2021 Best of Waukesha Award in the Employment Agency category by the Waukesha Award Program.

The Waukesha Award Program Honors the Achievement.

Each year, the Waukesha Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Waukesha area a great place to live, work and play. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Waukesha Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Waukesha Award Program and data provided by third parties.

SourcePoint Staffing is focused on the Industrial, Office, and Professional markets with the following targeted service offerings:

· Industrial – All facets of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics

· Office/Professional – customer service, accounting, administrative support, human resources, logistics, marketing, purchasing, and sales (inside & outside)

SourcePoint Staffing is the winner of the 2020 and 2019 Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee and a winner of the 2021, 2020 and 2019 Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee. SourcePoint Staffing serves the greater Milwaukee area from our locations at 12745 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 and 707 W Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.sourcepointstaffing.com or call us at (800)831-3072.