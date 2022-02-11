SourcePoint Staffing is among the firms included in the 2021 Milwaukee Business Journal’s Contingency Executive Search Firm listing

Milwaukee area local staffing agency improves its ranking on the Business Journal’s Executive Search listing regarding direct hire placements in 2021.

As reported in the Milwaukee Business Journal’s Contingency Executive Search Firm listing, SourcePoint Staffing is among the leaders for its direct hire placements in 2021.

Steven J. Appel, Chief Executive Officer of SourcePoint Staffing, LLC stated, “We significantly increased our direct hire placements in 2021 compared to prior years, responsive to the challenging employment environment requiring different solutions to meet the demand from our customers. Our recruiters understand the importance and special attention required to build relationships with candidates in order to find the right placement fits. SourcePoint intends to continue this approach into 2022.”

SourcePoint Staffing is focused on the Industrial, Office, and Professional markets with the following targeted service offerings:

· Industrial – All facets of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics

· Office/Professional – customer service, accounting, administrative support, human resources, logistics, marketing, purchasing, and sales (inside & outside)

SourcePoint Staffing is the winner of the 2021, 2020, and 2019 Journal Sentinel Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee, a winner of the 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee, and a winner of the 2021 Best of Waukesha Award in the Employment Agency category.

SourcePoint Staffing serves the greater Milwaukee area from our locations at 12745 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 and 1228 W Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.sourcepointstaffing.com or call us at (800)831-3072.