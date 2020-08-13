SourcePoint Staffing has been identified as a 2020 Expertise Best Employment Agency in Milwaukee for the Second Year in a Row

Steven J. Appel, Chief Executive Officer of SourcePoint Staffing LLC released the following statement regarding the company’s award as a winner of the 2020 Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee:

SourcePoint Staffing announced today that for the second year in a row, it has been selected as one of Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee for 2020. Expertise researches and identifies the best professionals within a geographical area. The decisions are based off of many variables within the categories of reputation, credibility, experience, engagement and professionalism to hand-pick the best.

“This recognition reflects the effort and dedication of our staff, earning the trust and confidence from our customers and our candidate placements. We work hard to understand our customers’ businesses and what makes a good fit for our candidates. We’re proud of our efforts over the past several years and are viewed as deserving of this award. We appreciate all of the support.”

SourcePoint Staffing is focused on the industrial and office and professional markets with the following targeted service offerings:

· Industrial Recruiting – skilled and semi-skilled roles in all facets of manufacturing, distribution, and logistics

· Office/Professional Recruiting – customer service, accounting, administrative support, human resources, logistics, marketing, purchasing, and sales (inside & outside)

SourcePoint Staffing is the winner of the 2020 and 2019 Top Choice Employment Agency in Greater Milwaukee and a winner of the 2020 and 2019 Expertise Best Employment Agencies in Milwaukee. SourcePoint Staffing serves the greater Milwaukee area from its locations at 12745 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005 and 569 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207. For more information please visit its website at http://www.sourcepointstaffing.com or call us at (800)831-3072.