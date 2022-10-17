SJA Financial Advisory Changes Name to Broadview Financial Management

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin – SJA Financial Advisory, LLC, a registered investment adviser that provides fee-only personal financial planning and discretionary asset management services, announced today that it will begin operating under a new name – Broadview Financial Management, LLC. The change to the firm’s name is a part of a rebranding initiative the firm launched to better reflect the firm’s values and process.

Matt Goihl, CEO of Broadview Financial Management, said that “the old name came from an accounting firm affiliate that no longer exists and we wanted a name that was more in line with what we do and who we are. Broadview Financial Management reflects our core philosophy that truly meaningful financial planning services are comprehensive and broad in scope; hence, we take a broad view. Before we prepare a financial plan or manage a client’s assets, we need to fully understand goals, resources, preferences, risks and much more.”

Along with the new name, Broadview Financial Management unveiled its new website, www.BroadviewFinancial.com. “The new website has an updated look and includes many resources geared toward our existing client base. The team spent a lot of time making sure that our clients would find helpful information and more up to date content. Today’s markets are moving faster than ever and we wanted a better way to reach our clients with the news they need,” said Mr. Goihl.

“The things that haven’t changed are our team, location, vision, and values. We continue to be an independent financial adviser that puts our clients first by focusing on our role as a fiduciary that provides unbiased advice. We don’t sell commission-based products,” said Mike Arnow, financial planner and shareholder emeritus.

ABOUT BROADVIEW FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

Broadview Financial Management provides fee-only personal financial planning and discretionary asset management services. Fee-only means unbiased advice because no commission-based products are sold. Information on retirement planning, tax planning, investments and other fiduciary services are available at BroadviewFinancial.com.