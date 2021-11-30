This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Shelli Marquardt

The Equitable Bank names Shelli Marquardt to Board of Directors

Email: anne.gall@equitablebank.net
Website: https://www.theequitablebank.com/
Phone: (414) 777-5284

   

Shelli Marquardt, President of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, has been elected to the Board of Directors of The Equitable Bank, S.S.B. and its affiliates. Ms. Marquardt brings 30 years of business experience with her to the role with the last 20 years serving in leadership roles in the not-for-profit sector. She has been recognized as a Women of Influence by the Milwaukee Business Journal, recipient of the Healthcare Heroes award by the BizTimes Milwaukee and Family of the Year by Family Services. She serves on the Executive Leadership Council for Community Smiles Dental, The Ability Center and Journey 21.

