Shawna Alt

With 28 years of experience within the industry, Alt has held diverse roles in the company rising from personal assistant and sales agent to regional sales manager and president. As CEO, Shawna is focused on cementing First Weber’s position as an industry leader in identifying and meeting consumer and agent needs. With a degree in psychology from the College of Charleston, Shawna serves on the board of directors for the First Weber Foundation, the South-Central Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service, and the Wisconsin Realtors® Association.