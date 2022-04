This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 238-6476 Shahree Douglas has joined Hunger Task Force as Communications & Marketing Manager. Shahree is responsible for Hunger Task Force’s overall communications and marketing strategy, brand development and media relations.