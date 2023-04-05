Seroka Industrial Branding Launches Fractional Culture Officer Service

Seroka Industrial Branding, a local branding and marketing firm focused on the industrial and manufacturing industries, announces a fractional culture officer service. Fractional culture officers are professionals with extensive experience in building and maintaining a positive workplace culture. They work on a part-time or project basis, offering their expertise to companies that need their services.

“With companies seeking to attract and retain people, improve employee engagement and drive forward a continuous improvement culture, a fractional culture officer is an essential asset that can drive these outcomes at a fraction of the cost of employing a full-time employee,” said Scott Seroka, President of Seroka Industrial Branding.

According to research, organizations that invest in culture have a significant competitive advantage in attracting and retaining top talent, increasing productivity, and improving customer satisfaction. However, most small and medium-sized businesses lack the financial resources to hire a full-time culture officer. This is where a fractional culture officer could be an ideal solution.

Companies stand to benefit from hiring a fractional culture officer in several ways:

1. Cost effective: Fractional culture officers are more affordable than hiring a full-time culture officer. Companies can hire them on an as-needed basis, thereby reducing costs and increasing flexibility.

2. Expertise: Fractional culture officers are experts in their field. They have worked with multiple companies and understand the best practices for building and maintaining a positive workplace culture.

3. Objectivity: Fractional culture officers bring an outsider’s perspective, making them more objective in their assessments. They can identify areas of improvement that internal employees may overlook.

4. Time saving: Fractional culture officers can quickly identify issues and implement solutions. They have the tools and expertise to streamline processes and make the necessary changes to improve workplace culture.

“At Seroka Industrial Branding, we understand the importance of a positive workplace culture. We believe that a fractional culture officer is an essential asset that can help companies achieve their goals. We kick off engagements with an 11-point culture assessment, and then create a comprehensive culture strategy from there, ready for implementation,” said Seroka.

For more information on Seroka Industrial Branding’s fractional culture officer service or next steps for your business, visit https://serokaindustrialbranding.com/fractional-culture-officer-services/.

ABOUT SEROKA INDUSTRIAL BRANDING

Seroka Industrial Branding is a leading industrial branding and marketing agency that specializes in optimizing brand performance and value through culture transformations and brand-driven strategic marketing. The company is known for delivering superior marketing, branding, and company cultural support through Kaizen and Six-Sigma methodologies. Located in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Seroka Industrial Branding services the Southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing industry as well as national branding and culture workshops upon request. For more information, visit serokaindustrialbranding.com.