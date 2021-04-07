Perlick is pleased to welcome Sean Bolling to our team as Plant Manager. He brings over 17 years of military and manufacturing leadership experience from his roles in the U.S. Army, Rexnord, and most recently, Bentley World Packaging. In his new role, Sean will lead the production team on our efforts to exceed our customer’s expectations through improved productivity and driving continuous improvement.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, and headquartered on Good Hope Road, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for the bar and beverage and home industries.