Scott Loftus

Scott Loftus promoted to President of Axcesor, Inc.

Email: boba@axcesor.com
Website: https://www.axcesor.com
Phone: (262) 548-4844

 

Scott Loftus joined Axcesor in August of 2015 becoming Vice President of Development in 2018.
He spearheaded the 2021 relocation of Axcesor to Menomonee Falls and the expansion and customer acquisition yielding our twenty-four percent growth.
“Scott is supported by a team of managers, engineers and leaders that are learning, growing and developing the company culture to meet the manufacturing demands of our changing world” said owner Bob Adikes.
Loftus said “We will continue on an exciting growth path. Our customer-driven focus will continue to reinforce Axcesor’s already stellar reputation.”

