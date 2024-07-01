Logout
Scott Krajcir

Wisconsin Bank & Trust welcomes Scott Krajcir

Scott Krajcir has joined Wisconsin Bank & Trust, a division of HTLF Bank, serving as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. Scott has over 25 years of experience in commercial banking that has encompassed a wide range of areas including middle-market, equipment finance, community banking, commercial real estate, and correspondent banking. Scott’s consultative approach focuses on architecting deals that create value for his clients. Wisconsin Bank & Trust provides several products and services to fulfill the financial needs of businesses and individuals. HTLF Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Email:
SKrajcir@wisconsinbankandtrust.com
Website:
https://www.wisconsinbankandtrust.com
Phone:
(414) 930-7003

