Scott Bertschinger Spancrete Promotes Scott Bertschinger to Executive Vice President Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: sbertschinger@spancrete.com

Website: https://spancrete.com/

Phone: (414) 290-9000



With Spancrete for more than 20 years, Bertschinger will be responsible for overseeing all operational management, design and engineering, construction services and HR/safety as Executive Vice President.