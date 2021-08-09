Schroeder Solutions welcomes Joe Deschane back as Operations Manager

Schroeder Solutions is pleased to announce the return of Joe Deschane as Operations Manager. Deschane plays a critical role in the project process, serves as a dependable resource for clients and a trustworthy support system for the account managers, designers, and installers.

As Operations Manager, Deschane also works closely with the Project Management team to coordinate and distribute the daily schedule, review and manage paperwork, and improve communication to our clients. He is responsible for the management of all equipment and trucks as well as setting and maintaining safety protocols and training.

His previous experience as a Furniture Installer, Logistics Coordinator and Logistics Supervisor at Schroeder Solutions will serve him well. Additionally, he has extensive experience outside of Schroeder Solutions managing delivery personnel, warehouse workers and technicians as well as quoting, purchasing, and submitting insurance claims.

“Deschane is an asset to Schroeder Solutions, and we are thrilled to have him back on our team.” said Tyler Smith, Executive Vice President of Schroeder Solutions. “The level of expertise he brings to our process and his ability to “hold down the fort” is critical to our business.

