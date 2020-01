This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Sarah Oberthaler Named Chief Administrative Officer of Citizens Bank, Mukwonago

Website: https://www.citizenbank.bank/

Phone: (262) 363-6500



(262) 363-6500 Sarah Oberthaler has been named Chief Administrative Officer of Citizens Bank, Mukwonago. She will oversee the areas of HR, Organizational Development, Retail Deposits, Compliance and Security while playing a key leadership role at the growing bank.