Email: sarah.mcdonald@stantec.com
Website: https://www.stantec.com/en/offices/united-states-locations/wisconsin-offices/milwaukee-wisconsin-office
Phone: (262) 643-9050
Stantec’s Sarah McDonald has been appointed President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architecture, where she will work to promote the profession of landscape architecture through education and advocacy.