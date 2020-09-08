Email: sgrooms@wintrust.com
Wintrust has promoted Sarah Grooms to Program Director – Digital Transformation. She will be the leader of program execution and implementation of initiatives designed to enhance our digital presence as well as new, upgraded tools and capabilities. Sarah’s 19 years with Wintrust include commercial banking and digital experience, most recently SVP, Regional Team Leader. She has a bachelor’s from Carroll University, a master’s from Marquette University and is a Certified Treasury Professional.